The FDA, CDC, and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions.

The investigation is ongoing but the FDA has identified ProSource Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC) of Hailey, Idaho as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Descriptors of these onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions.

The FDA has linked illnesses mostly to onions served in restaurants and food service locations and they are working to determine if these onions were available to consumers through grocery stores.

Restaurants, retailers, and consumers are all recommended to not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc., or products containing such onions.

How do you know? The FDA said consumers should ask if the onions being served or sold were supplied by ProSource Inc. and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. If you still cannot determine, don't eat them, or throw out onions in your pantry that can't be sourced.

Onions can last up to three months if stored in a cool, dry place.

The FDA said they will release additional information as it becomes available.



