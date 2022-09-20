Montoursville, Pa. — The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville is currently closed as the building undergoes renovations.

The sign out front indicates "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!" but does not say when customers can expect the location to reopen.

The number for the Montoursville Wendy's is temporarily out of service, and their Facebook page offers no announcements or updates on the closure.

NCPA will provide updates as they become available.

