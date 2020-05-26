Wellsboro Growers market to open this Thursday
The Wellsboro Growers Market will open for the 2020 season this Thursday, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library.
Customers are asked to wear face masks, maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others and have fun.
Among those offering goodies will be Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows who will have scones, shortbread, lemon curd, carrot cake, and assorted cookies and pastries, along with Hillstone Farms with assorted meats and Staggering Unicorn with wine sold by the bottle.
"We plan to limit the number of customers who can be in the market at the same time to meet COVID-19 safety rules and ask for everyone's patience," said Thomas Putnam, event organizer.
"Our Growers Market is usually a rain or shine event," Putnam said "When there are rain showers, we will stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled. Due to the coronavirus, we cannot use the Church Fellowship Hall when the weather is bad as we have in the past."
The market will be held every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through October, weather permitting. For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.
Growers, bakers, candymakers, maple producers, artisans and musicians who want to participate on May 28 in Wellsboro or at an upcoming market are asked to contact Putnam for more information as soon as possible by calling 570-439-2000.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
