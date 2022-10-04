Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits.

More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com.

The clearance sale includes well-known wine and spirits brands, according to a news release by the PA Liquor Control Board. Visit FWGS.com to determine what clearance products are offered online and view in-store product availability.

Online orders totaling more than $99 are eligible to receive free shipping to any Pennsylvania address other than a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services, according to the board.

The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state.

