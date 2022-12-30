This story originally published Dec. 1, 2022

Williamsport, Pa. — The Old Corner Hotel, located at 328 Court Street in Williamsport, has been an essential part of the area for a very long time. Established as a hotel in 1861, it served as a meeting place and lodgings where travelers could rest. As a restaurant today, it has the same goal.

The current location of the bar portion is a "newer" addition to the building. The business was purchased by the late Frank Morrone on Dec. 6, 1972. And it's about to officially celebrate a milestone of being in the same Morrone family for 50 years.

Joanna Morrone, Frank’s daughter, is currently operating The Old Corner.

According to Morrone, The Old Corner has been a known spot for locals to meet, relax, and enjoy a nice meal or beverage in the tavern or dining area. The Old Corner offers a variety of menu items ranging from flatbreads to charcuterie boards with imported meats and cheeses to a filet mignon. The menu is updated seasonally so there will always be a new dish to experience.

The Old Corner slogan, “where old friends meet,” was found on the back of an old photo hanging in the restaurant.

Restaurants are in the Morrone family veins. According to Morrone, while she operates The Old Corner Hotel, other family members and siblings are busy with other establishments. Vincent and Marisa DiSalvo operate DiSalvo’s Restaurant. Francesco Morrone III, along with a partner, owns and operates Pier 87. Michael Morrone operates Morrone’s Lounge and Morrone’s Café with the help of his children.

In addition to the restaurant, The Old Corner still has hotel rooms in the upper floors of the building. These now serve as extended stay, short-term room rentals. Geared towards working professionals, these one-room rental efficiencies offer amenities including a kitchenette, full size bed, 32 inch TV with cable and wireless internet. Per Morrone, the renovated hotel rooms start at $850/month.

Fiftieth birthday revelries began several weeks ago, with a two-day celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 with the band "Lynn & Farley 5," and on Saturday, Nov. 19 with the band "Velveeta." They also invited guest bartenders, servers, and chefs and gave giveaways.

The Old Corner has some holiday events scheduled. A "Santa Lunch" is planned for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Attendees will receive a visit with Santa, lunch, a "decorate a cookie" event, and hot cocoa.

"This is our fourth Santa Lunch and something the entire staff looks forward to. We took the past two years off because of COVID," Morrone said.

The past two years have been difficult for the entire restaurant business and The Old Corner was no exception. According to the National Restaurant Association, by the spring of 2021, there were 90,000 closed restaurants, both temporary and permanent, due to COVID.

"We were closed for COVID when it was mandated," Morrone said. "It is, of course, a struggle dealing with higher costs and less employees wanting to work in the hospitality industry but it is coming back."

But like the Old Corner building itself—which has undergone many renovations to keep up with the times while preserving its historical feel—the business will continue to be a meeting place and and lodgings where travelers can rest.

