Thomasville, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of certain Tastykake Tastykake® Chocolate Kandy Kakes due to a packaging error.

Peanut butter cakes were accidentally placed into boxes intended for chocolate cakes. The cakes were distributed to retail stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Affected cakes have an "Enjoy By" date of June 5, 2023 and UPC 0 25600 00225 4. Sales of these cakes began on May 11.

The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that boxes labeled as Chocolate Kandy Kakes actually contained Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.

The product is dangerous to people with peanut allergies, but is otherwise safe to eat.

Affected products may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

