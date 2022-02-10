Last year, during the week of Super Bowl LV, Frito-Lay Corporation produced more than 70 million pounds of inventory. The value is likely even higher this year following a rise in snacking, according to a recent survey conducted by Frito-Lays, a leading snack manufacturer owned by PepsiCo.

Spicy snacks and dips are on the rise this year according to survey respondents. 90 percent of Americans planning to watch Super Bowl LVI "plan to dip" this year, compared to 70 percent last year.

Preference for spicy snacks varies based upon generation. 79 percent of Gen Z and 83 percent of Millennials report a preference toward spicy snacks, while older generations lean toward the classics. 62 percent of Baby Boomers and 46 percent of Gen X choose the classics.

Food & beverage commercials are also the most beloved commercial category, enjoyed by 60 percent of consumers, according to the poll.

Analysis of shopper behavior this fall also indicates that Frito-Lay is the number one chips brand, with Doritos® being one of the most popular Super Bowl snacks in Amazon’s “Chips & Crisps” category.

Chips are the leading snack overall; that's one value that hasn't changed and likely never will. But the question remains: which kind and which dip to pair them with?



