Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20.

Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport.

Visible from Route 220, where the Hiawatha is stored during winter months, is the new Antlers on the Water restaurant and bar.  

This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the restaurant had been closed for about seven years.

The building was originally a private establishment called "The Antlers Club." According to Shadduck, that's why they wanted to incorporate "Antlers" in the restaurant's new name.

According to Shadduck, his parents, Glenn and Nicky Gough, decided to open this restaurant because of “the amazing riverfront location and potential.”

Glenn and Nicky Gough are well known in the area as owners of more than 100 river lots along that side of the Susquehanna River. They also own The Trail Inn on Lycoming Creek Road in Cogan Station.

Antler's On The Water has a full bar. The menu offers choices ranging from moderately priced pasta and seafood dinners, steaks, soups, burgers, salads, hot and cold subs, pizza, and stromboli. A kid's menu is also available.

In addition to great food and atmosphere, the real draw of the restaurant is the amazing view. Shadduck said that the space was completely renovated inside. There are now three garage door windows and two other massive windows overlooking the Susquehanna River. 

For now, the hours for Antler's On The Water will be Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. until they close. They intend to add additional days and longer hours over time.

When the weather warms up, the restaurant will serve customers on two huge outdoor decks and a tiki bar. Antler's On The Water will also have docks for people to arrive on boats. 

Shadduck said, "Music entertainment will be every weekend starting in May."

For more information and the full menu, visit the Antler's On The Water Facebook page.

Come summertime, boaters will be able to access the restaurant from the water at their new docks.
Outside, Antlers on the Water will have a Tiki Bar and pavilion for outdoor dining and events.
