Harrisburg, Pa. — Are you a fan of whiskey? Then check out the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's upcoming lottery of 814 bottles of rare whiskey.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to opt in to one or more of the lotteries and/or drawings by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.

Three separate lotteries, one of which will include multiple drawings, will be conducted for each of these limited-release whiskeys. Participants may opt in to one, several, or all of these lotteries and drawings.

Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:

Buffalo Trace antique collection 2022 release

The first lottery will feature the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC). Because these incredibly popular bourbons are aged for at least 15 years, annual production numbers cannot meet the current demand, according to the PLCB.

Winning entries are limited to one bottle per participant, and if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing within this lottery, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in the lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant for the BTAC lottery.

The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle in this collection is $109:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – 14 for individual consumers, four for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 16 for individual consumers, five for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 72 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 111 for individual consumers, 36 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 149 for individual consumers, 49 for licensees

Two bourbon lotteries

For these lotteries, participants have the opportunity to opt in to each independent lottery, which will have its own drawing. Participants may enter one or both lotteries. There's a limit of one bottle per winner from each lottery for purchase:

Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old, $1,149 – eight for individual consumers, two for licensees

Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon, $149 – 243 for individual consumers, 81 for licensees

Entrants should note that the lottery Terms and Conditions have been updated.

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries or drawings must have an active account with FWGS.com with billing information on file.

Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with their customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Once the Limited-Release Lottery registration period closes, entrants will not be able to update their payment information. If someone is selected as a winner and the payment is declined for any reason, the entrant will forfeit their entry and the opportunity to purchase the bottle, as there will not be a second attempt to process the payment.

Entrants are encouraged to review their account to verify that payment/billing information and the delivery location is accurate before entering the lottery.

Lottery winners are required to be 21, pick up their products in store, and able to pay for their winnings.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law, according to the PLCB.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.

