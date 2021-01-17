Mt. Sterling, Ky. – Nestlé Prepared Foods announced a recall of approximately 762,615 pounds of frozen not-ready-to-eat pepperoni Hot Pockets after receiving four customer complaints about shards of glass and hard plastic, including one minor oral injury. Affected products were produced between November 13, 2020 and November 16, 2020.

The recalled items were sold in 54-oz carton packages containing a dozen "Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: premium pepperoni made with pork, chicken, and beef pizza garlic buttery crust" with a best-by date of February, 2022 and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. Each carton bears “EST. 7721A” inside its USDA mark of inspection.

Customers who have recalled Hot Pockets are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Nestlé's customer service, (800) 350-5016.