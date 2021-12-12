Mushrooms will be on full display at the 2022 Farm Show. There will be educational talks and interactive experiences from Penn State researchers; and there will be food!

Why are mushrooms being featured in the first place? The 2022 Farm Show theme is Harvest More. Mushrooms are a significant harvest crop in Pa, according to Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania (MFPA).

Chances are, if you eat mushrooms on your pizza, in your salads, or in your burgers, they are Pennsylvania grown. In fact, nearly 60 percent of all mushrooms grown and harvested in the U.S. are done right here in Pennsylvania, according to the MFPA.

The industry is an economic engine in the state, with a total annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion and supporting more than 9,300 people and more than $313 million in wages each year, reports the MFPA.

Pennsylvania's mushroom industry is full of people who love what they do. Make sure to visit ‘The People Behind the Product,’ a photo series to showcase the diversity of people and jobs in the industry and ‘You Have a Place Here,’ video where members of the mushroom industry talk about why they love what they do.

“The Farm Show is such a unique event. Visitors are able to immerse themselves in the mushroom industry—learning how mushrooms grow, seeing and touching them in the interactive Mushroom Booth, and of course, tasting them in a variety of delicious dishes at the Mushroom Food Booth,” said Rachel Roberts, MFPA President.

The PA Farm Show is the largest indoor agriculture exposition under one room in the country. The event showcases the quality and breadth of PA’s agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive.

Mushroom Booth area

Ever wonder how mushrooms are grown? In the Mushroom Booth area, you’ll be able to walk through the life cycle of a mushroom, from the compost wharf to the kitchen table.

Throughout the growth cycle overview, there will be interactive experiences, including a live mushroom growing display and information on the composting process, mushroom varieties, ways to use mushrooms in the kitchen, and more. Visitors can also learn about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms, the varieties, how to cook them, and more.

Researchers from Penn State will also be on hand with microscopes and more where visitors can learn about the science behind mushrooms.

Mushroom Food Booth

The Mushroom Food Booth offers a range of options, including classics, new trends, and healthy creations.

NEW! Shredded Port Nachos: These are ‘nacho’ father’s nachos! This super snack includes 100% shredded Portabella mushrooms in a tangy barbeque sauce topped on crispy tortilla chips with cheese and drizzled with sour cream. No meat. No soy. All flavor!

NEW! Portabella Jerky: What happens when one of the planet’s most sustainable foods is paired with the most bold, authentic flavor? A hand-crafted Portabella mushroom jerky snack packed with nutrients and bursting with savory umami flavor.

Original Breaded Mushrooms: The best-selling mushroom item since 1978, with more than 6000 pounds prepared annually, the Original Breaded Mushroom are crispy, whole white mushrooms breaded in 100% vegetable oil, and served with either ketchup or ranch dressings on the side.

JUICY Blended Mushroom Burger: VOTED #1 BEST food at Farm Show 2019, the Blended Mushroom burger is a national trend that has consumers blending everything from burgers, tacos, meatloaf and more with their favorite mushroom. A mix of 70% ground beef and 30% chopped mushroom, topped with American cheese on a roll served with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side.

RoRo’s Mushroom Salad: A longtime favorite, this 100% gluten free, vegetarian option is a bowl full of marinated mushrooms with chopped onion, celery, carrots and olives in olive oil and vinegar seasoned with salt, pepper and parsley.

Cream of Mushroom Soup: Loaded with mushrooms made with real milk, butter, onions, vegetable broth, and seasonings, this soup is the quintessential mushroom dish. Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania (MFPA), headquartered in Avondale, Pennsylvania, is a state-wide, voluntary group representing the growers, processors and marketers of cultivated mushrooms in the state of Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.americanmushroom.org.



