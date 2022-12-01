It's the most wonderful time... again! Christmas season is upon us.

After a relaxing Thanksgiving of reflecting on our blessings, it's time to spread joy to our friends and acquaintances. One quick and effective way to do this is with candy, of course. In this article, Candystore.com breaks down how each state spreads candy joy.

It may not seem like Christmas is all about candy, because, of course, there is so much more to the holiday season. But there is also a lot of candy happening! Think about all the baking and decorating and making fun crafts with kids that happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Do you hang candy canes from your tree? Maybe you get candy bars in your stocking? Or decorate snowman cookies with sprinkles and peppermint candy? Ok well, a lot of people do, ya know. And it all adds up.

So which Christmas candy do people like the most? It varies by state.

CandyStore.com customers responded to a survey, offering over 16,000 responses this year. They also checked in with their friendly major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure the survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.

You might be surprised by the results, illustrated in the interactive candy map below. Roll your mouse or finger over each state to reveal each state's favorite candy!

Industry pulse

To say people are eager for the Holidays to begin might be an understatement this year. The National Retail Federation (NRF) says that nearly half (46%) of holiday shoppers will start their shopping before Halloween!

Fear of continued inflation might be driving some people to shop now. Over eighty percent said they expect prices to go up on gift items. Thirty percent said the best deals were already available in November. They are getting started early and spreading out their spending.

Still the NRF predicts that holiday spending will increase by 6-8% this year, up to $960B. Not too shabby.

What's your favorite candy at Christmastime?

Christmas candy quick facts

🎄93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

🎄1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season

🎄31% of gift givers plan to give candy

🎄LEGOs are a top 4 Christmas gift for both boys (#1) and girls (#4)

🎄60% of holiday shoppers started by the beginning of November

🎄72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end

🎄Approximately 150 million chocolate santas are produced annually

🎄The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long

🎄December 26 is National Candy Cane Day

🎄Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec. 2014 on candy, confectionery, and snack foods

🎄56% of holiday sales are expected to be online

