Child Hunger Outreach Partners has announced its "pop-up" food pantries in Bradford and Sullivan counties for the month of May.

The CHOP pop-up pantries are first-come, first-served, serving from the start time until the food runs out.

Follow CHOP's Facebook page for updates.

Email info@childhungeroutreachpartners.com for more information.

May 4

Troy Fire Hall, 1 p.m.

Towanda Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1 p.m.

Canton Montague Street, 3:30 p.m.

May 6

Estella, Bear Mountain Trading Post, 3 p.m.

Dushore, Sullivan County Pre-K/Second Hand Rose, 3 p.m.

May 11

Wells Township Building, 1 p.m.

Towanda Elementary School, 1 p.m.

Rome Fire Hall, 1 p.m.

May 16

Roseville Methodist Church, 12 p.m.

May 18

SRU Elementary, 1 p.m.

Monroeton, Serve Inc., 1 p.m.

Canton Montague St., 3:30 p.m.

May 20

Dushore, Redeemer Church, 3 p.m.

Mildred Fire Hall, 3 p.m.