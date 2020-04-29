Child Hunger Outreach Partners has announced its "pop-up" food pantries in Bradford and Sullivan counties for the month of May.
The CHOP pop-up pantries are first-come, first-served, serving from the start time until the food runs out.
Follow CHOP's Facebook page for updates.
Email info@childhungeroutreachpartners.com for more information.
May 4
Troy Fire Hall, 1 p.m.
Towanda Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1 p.m.
Canton Montague Street, 3:30 p.m.
May 6
Estella, Bear Mountain Trading Post, 3 p.m.
Dushore, Sullivan County Pre-K/Second Hand Rose, 3 p.m.
May 11
Wells Township Building, 1 p.m.
Towanda Elementary School, 1 p.m.
Rome Fire Hall, 1 p.m.
May 16
Roseville Methodist Church, 12 p.m.
May 18
SRU Elementary, 1 p.m.
Monroeton, Serve Inc., 1 p.m.
Canton Montague St., 3:30 p.m.
May 20
Dushore, Redeemer Church, 3 p.m.
Mildred Fire Hall, 3 p.m.