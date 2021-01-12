Manheim, Pa. – Kreider Farms, a family-owned business that produces milk, ice cream, eggs, and other goods keeps animal welfare as a top priority, and customer demand for humanely-produced items has increased tremendously in recent decades. The farm is proud to announce that it is the first dairy farm to be American Humane Certified on the East Coast.

"We are pleased and proud to be the first dairy farm East of the Mississippi to achieve AHA animal welfare certification and we hope to be the first of many more to follow. This certification demonstrates our commitment to our animals and our customers," says Ron Kreider, third generation CEO and President.

The American Humane Certified program is the U.S.'s first and fastest-growing independent animal welfare program dedicated to the humane treatment of farm animals. Certified farms undergo stringent inspections from auditors and pass over 200 welfare standards developed with help from a scientific advisory committee.

"American Humane is thrilled by the dedication to excellent animal welfare protocols and practices that the fine folks at Kreider Farms exhibit," said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "As the first dairy on the East Coast to become American Humane Certified, Kreider Farms is a shining example for other dairy farmers in the region."

The farm's cage-free hen laying operation, sold under the brand name Noah's Pride, has been certified since 2016.