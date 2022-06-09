Montoursville, Pa. — Dad's BBQ, a new food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy, grown-up version of macaroni and cheese, is planning to hit the streets and festival circuit later this summer.

Transport Custom Designs is the company who helped to make their plans a reality by building a custom food trailer to fit their specifications and equipment.

The partnership came together last minute—just hours before the rain began on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Transport Custom Designs.

As part of their effort to tweak and perfect their recipes and production, Dad's BBQ owners Jennifer and Marshall Winters served up smoked chicken and macaroni and cheese for the staff of Transport Custom Designs.

It was a win-win: a willing test audience for Dad's BBQ, and free lunch for the team.

Transport Custom Designs is tucked away on Streibeigh Lane, Montoursville, occupying about 2,400 square feet of a 15,000 square foot building that they lease to other businesses.

The company builds specialized trailers for a variety of applications, from the military to fire/police command trailers; mobile applications for classrooms, events and marketing, and performance stages; haulers for cars, toys, and tools; and of course vending and food trailers.

"We're actually building a specialized trailer we're sending to Pearl Harbor," said Joseph Reynolds, president of the company and owner for seven years. They also recently constructed a custom for CBS, Reynolds said.

"We've got some really skilled technicians in the shop. They make things fit like a glove and that's why we're doing what we're doing, and why we're so good at doing what we're doing," said Reynolds, and the company is hoping to add to their team, looking for experienced welders for their frame and chassis division.

The current team could attest to the benefits of working at Transport Custom Design, at least on last Tuesday. The chicken and macaroni and cheese received a thorough thumbs up.

"They built the trailer to accommodate our smoker, and some of the other equipment, so it made sense that they should be the ones to sample the food!" said Marshall.

He and wife and business partner Jennifer aren't new to the mobile marketplace: they also own The Hatchet House on the corner of Market and Fourth Streets, as well as three mobile hatchet throwing units that travel to events.

"The plan was to build a small smoker that we could drag to backyard picnics," joked Jennifer. "And then it got bigger..." she said.

Dad's BBQ is now available for catering small events. Dad jokes may or may not be included in the package.

