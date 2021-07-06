Pittsburgh, Pa. - For generations, hot dog wieners have come in packs of 10 and hot dog buns in packs of 8. Why?!

This packaging mismatch has annoyed the world for far too long and now the king of condiments, Heinz Ketchup, is stepping in to help address the situation with the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which aims to broker negotiations between bun and wiener companies to finally sell equal quantities.

In time for National Hot Dog Month, the brand has launched a petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com calling on hot dog lovers around the world to sign in support of the movement and have their voices heard. Backed by the signatures of fans, Heinz will show bun and wiener companies the time for change is now.

For more than a century, Heinz's iconic BBQ condiments, Ketchup and Mustard, have been bringing buns and wieners together. Heinz said only they can champion the hot-dog-to-bun ratio issue on behalf of hot dog fans across North America and resolve this dilemma forever.

"We've seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Company.

"As the iconic condiment that has been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years, we saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs," Gotlib continued.

Following the long weekends in North America, where hot dogs are a staple item on the menu, there is no better time than now to address this grave hot-dog-to-bun ratio issue.Heinz offers you the chance to bring an end to this madness by signing Heinz's petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com to join the fight and follow along on Twitter Canada , Twitter U.S. and Instagram Canada, Instagram U.S. to see how the story evolves.



