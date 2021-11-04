These Drizzled Apple Snacks are easy, delicious, and only need a few ingredients!
Preparation:
• Slice 3 Granny Smith apples into 12 slices. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
• Microwave 1/4 cup dark chocolate in bowl for 20 second intervals until melted.
• In another bowl, microwave 1/4 cup peanut butter for 30 seconds.
• Transfer the chocolate and peanut butter to two separate resealable plastic bags.
• Snip the edges of the bags for piping.
• Place the apple slices on wax paper and drizzle with peanut butter or chocolate.
• Choose a topping: coconut flakes, craisins, or chopped almonds!