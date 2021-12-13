This holiday season, Healthy Susquehanna will be sharing recipes for healthy gluten-free treats, holiday cookie classics, and alternatives to sweet treats, among other creations. The list will grow, but here are some ideas to start you off!

Reindeer PB&J

Holiday treats don’t have to be loaded with sugar. Weis Markets has peanut butter on sale for $3.37 for these easy snacks that are full of protein and a hit with the kids!

Preparation:

Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out a heart shape from the center of 8 slices of whole wheat bread.

Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on each of 4 hearts.

On the 4 hearts with peanut butter, arrange 2 pretzels sticking off the top of each heart to look like antlers.

Place a plain piece of "heart" bread on top to make a sandwich.

Top each sandwich with 2 plain M&M’s for the “eyes” and 1 peanut M&M for the “nose.”

Hot Cocoa

Make this this low calorie, delicious hot cocoa drink to celebrate the winter holidays!

Preparation:

In a small saucepan, heat 2 cups skim milk over low heat until just bubbling, stirring frequently. Do not boil.

Remove from heat.

Add 2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 2 tsp sugar, 1/4 tsp vanilla extract and 1/8 tsp salt. Sugar is on sale this week at Weis Markets.

Stir to combine and serve immediately.

Gluten-free Snickerdoodles

Made with almond flour and coconut flour, these gluten free cookies are a delicious treat. These healthy snickerdoodles are a gluten free dessert that everyone can enjoy.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup coconut oil

1 1/2 cups blanched almond flour

1 tsp coconut flour

1 egg

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 Tbsp sugar Preparation: Melt coconut oil on low power in the microwave or in saucepan on low heat. In a medium bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, egg, brown sugar, coconut oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon, the cardamom, nutmeg and salt. Stir well to combine. Add baking soda and stir well.

Chill dough, covered with plastic wrap, in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a small plate, combine sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Remove cookie dough from the refrigerator and roll tablespoonfuls into 1-inch balls. Roll cookie dough balls in cinnamon and sugar mixture to coat completely and place on baking sheet. Do not flatten.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Almond Snow Cookies These festive almond cookies are a great addition to your holiday cookie tray. Almonds and whole wheat flour add some fiber and protein to these easy treats. Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp brown sugar

2 eggs

3 tsp almond extract

1 cup blanched almonds, finely ground

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup confectioners' sugar Preparation: In a bowl, cream the butter with a hand mixer. Mix in the sugars, eggs and almond extract. With a spoon, stir in the almonds and flours.

Refrigerate overnight. When ready to bake, bring to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 375°. In a shallow bowl, place confectioner's sugar. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and roll balls in sugar to coat evenly. Arrange balls on a baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

Presentation tip: Press a sliver of almond into top of dough ball before baking to create a professional look.