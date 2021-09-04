Anyone could benefit from a fresh way of thinking about cooking.

From family meals, to hunger advocacy, to embarking on a worldwide culinary adventure, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists have plenty of fresh ideas for both meals and snacks for families this fall.

The team invites you to grab your aprons and join them for free, live classes via Zoom for chefs of all ages this September and October.

National Family Meals Month™

September is National Family Meals Month, established to shine a light on the importance of sharing meals together. Nutritionists at GIANT say they are ready to inspire you with simple and affordable recipes in the kitchen, so you can spend more time around the table.

In honor of this celebration, The GIANT Company is giving away three pantry makeover experiences worth up to $150 each. By attending the free virtual nutrition classes throughout the month of September, each class attendance counts as one sweepstakes entry, your family will be entered into the contest.

GIANT has shared full details and official rules online.

The schedule of National Family Meals Month classes includes:

Leisurely Lunches on Mondays at 12 p.m.

Family Meals at 5 every Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Lunchbox prep Thursdays at 7 p.m.

“Kitchen Gadgets for Good Habits” every Thursday at 12 p.m.

Your lunchboxes will be ready the night before, and you'll have all the tips to tackle the lates trendy kitchen gadgets.

30 Days of Hunger Action

The GIANT Company expressed dedicated to eliminating hunger in communities 365 days a year, but especially during September - Hunger Action Month, the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks' awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to act on the issue of hunger.

GIANT Company nutritionists provide education about food insecurity, how to help others, and savvy ways to make meals on a budget.

Orange is the color of hunger. Each week will feature a delicious and affordable, orange-inspired recipe to raise awareness. The Hunger Action virtual class schedule includes:

Sept. 7 at 12 p.m: Food Insecurity

Sept. 14 at 12 p.m: Pay it Forward

Sept. 21 at 12 p.m: Eating Healthy on a Budget

Sept. 28 at 12 p.m: $6 Meal Inspiration

October’s worldwide culinary adventure

Are you ready for a culinary adventure? Japan, Egypt, and Brazil are just a few of the destinations The GIANT Company nutritionists be exploring on a virtual trip around the world this October.

The program is described as a fun-packed, foodie series where you can whip up delicious cuisine and learn about countries from around the globe.

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and younger will enjoy a story and create nourishing snacks from apple cinnamon sushi rolls inspired by Japan to Egyptian pizza mummies and Antarctica banana penguins.

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 can try their hand at South African crunchies, Chinese veggie stir fry, Italian linguine al pesto or Mexican Day of the Dead mini fruit flan.

Families can also come together in the kitchen with Family Meals at 5 on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Family Baking Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., both featuring easy to make recipes inspired from countries around the world.

Another option: take your lunch break with The GIANT Company nutritionists as they whip up quick and easy recipes to make your Monday noon time meal a bit more exciting. This October, try French croque madame, Korean beef tacos, or Vietnamese spring rolls and peanut sauce.

Also in October, experience a little bit of Germany in the nutritionists’ virtual Oktoberfest series. From beer pairings to traditional German recipes, celebrate the iconic fall fest all month long:

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Intro to Beer & Food Pairing

Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.: Bratwurst with Red Cabbage

Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.: Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.: Oktoberfest German Beer Cheese Spread

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class.

Find a complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class on the event page.



