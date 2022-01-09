Carlisle -- Whether you've got a New Year's resolution to work on or you just feel like bringing something new to the table, The GIANT Company's team of dietitians are ready with a series of virtual nutrition classes. January's theme is bringing more balance; February's is showing your heart extra love.

All classes are free and will be hosted via ZOOM.

“Over the past year, thousands of aspiring chefs of all ages participated in our virtual nutrition classes and we are excited to bring them back and better than ever for 2022,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company.

“While eating healthier often ranks among the top New Year’s resolutions, healthy eating is a lifestyle and there are plenty of simple ways you can incorporate more nutritious foods and habits into your family’s routine. Let us show you how in our latest lineup of free, virtual nutrition classes.”

Foodie Fun for Mini Chefs and Families

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and younger will enjoy a story and create nourishing snacks from polar bear toast to love bug fruit cups and penguin bagels.

Gather the whole family together in the kitchen for some baking fun on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. January classes feature Frozen fun with Olaf personal pizzas and Elsa’s frozen blueberry cookies, or bake up red velvet sugar cookies and quick homemade pretzels in February.

Bring Balance to the New Year

From wellness workshops every Monday at 7 p.m. to healthy choices for weight control on Wednesdays at 12 noon, The GIANT Company dietitians are ready to help you rethink those resolutions.

Classes also include better for you baking Wednesdays at 10 a.m., including mango muffins with coconut lime streusel and lemon blueberry coffee cake.

To help families on those busy nights, the dietitians’ freezer meal prep classes on Thursdays at 12 noon will have you set with recipes for Greek pasta bake and teriyaki beef and broccoli.

Show Your Heart Extra Love

February is Heart Month and the dietitians at The GIANT Company have classes scheduled throughout the month to showcase tips and recipes to nourish your body, mind, and soul!

Mondays at 7 p.m., learn more about Heart Health and how sodium, fiber, and fats can all play a role.

Love your spuds every Tuesday at 12 noon with recipes for sweet potato burgers and kale and potato mash with feta.

The dietitians can also help you pump up the nutrients in your family’s pantry with suggestions for cooking with canned goods, dried beans, and global grains.

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all The GIANT Company virtual nutrition classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire nutrition class.



