Carlisle, Pa. – The holiday season is right around the corner and The GIANT Company’s team of dietitians have plenty of festive and fun ideas for chefs of all ages from Thanksgiving favorites to family baking and seasonal snacks. Turn on your favorite holiday tunes, grab an apron, and join the dietitians for free, live nutrition classes via Zoom this November and December.

“The holidays are all about spending time gathered together with family and friends,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “In the hustle and bustle of the season, enjoy being in the kitchen together, whether it’s trying a new recipe, snack crafting with the kids, or picking up a couple of easy ideas to incorporate into your holiday gatherings.”

New Build a Board Series

Whether hosting friends or watching your favorite holiday movie, who doesn’t love a good snack spread for nibbling? From classic charcuterie to pumpkin spice, and chocolate and cheese, join The GIANT Company dietitians Tuesdays at noon for a fun new series on building fall and holiday-filled boards.

Aspiring Kid Chefs

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and younger will enjoy a story and create nourishing snacks from fig oatmeal bars to cranberry popcorn balls and Rudolph celery sticks.

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 can sharpen their culinary skills by making pear and cheddar turkey with maple cinnamon dip or green grinch mini muffins.

Festive Fun for the Family

Families can also come together in the kitchen Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. to start some new baking traditions. The dietitians have plenty of great recipes to try from purple sweet potato pie to cranberry pecan bars, and plenty of cheerful cookies.

Join the dietitians each Thursday at 12 noon in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving to take a deeper dive into your favorite sides with special classes focused on cranberries, sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.

The holidays can be a stressful time, so the dietitians are offering several classes around survival tips and resources, busy season snacks, and holiday hacks throughout December to help you spend more time gathered with family and friends. On Dec. 6, 13, and 20 at 7 p.m., the dietitians will also continue their wellness workshops focused on diabetes, weight management, and holiday stress reduction.

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all The GIANT Company virtual nutrition classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire nutrition class.



