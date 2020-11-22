Benton, Pa. – Kick off the holiday season in style with a journey through the heart of Columbia and Montour Counties! The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) has announced a special upcoming Holiday Wine Trail that will begin on Friday, December 4 and run through Sunday, December 13 at participating Columbia and Montour County wineries.

During the event, trail-goers can travel from winery to winery, tasting delicious seasonal wine features. Along the way, they will be able to get their tickets stamped at each location. Participants who visit each participating location and turn in their completed tickets at the end will be entered to win winery gift baskets and a Grand Prize basket. The Grand Prize basket will be comprised of bottles of wine from each participating winery.

As an added incentive, participants may get a free souvenir wine tumbler glass at their first winery stop while supplies last. Each participating winery will have tumbler glasses available for the first 50 wine trail starters from that location. There is no cost for the trail tickets, but tasting fees may apply at several of the wineries.

To get started, travelers may pick up their free wine trail ticket at any of the participating wineries during the week of the event. The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Trail-goers will then visit each subsequent winery with the other half of their ticket. Along the way, participants can enjoy featured seasonal wine tastings and get their tickets stamped. At the last stop, the completed ticket will be turned in; its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets.

Participating wineries for the December event are:

Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops, Benton

Colonel Ricketts Hard Cider Winery, Benton

Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors, Benton

Kulpmont Winery at the Ol’ Country Barn, Benton

Red Shale Ridge Vineyards Outlet, Danville

Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard, Riverside

All wineries will be open during their normal posted hours. For complete hours of operation and COVID guidelines, please visit individual wineries’ websites or call the winery directly to inquire. For directions or further information about the 2020 Holiday Wine Trail, visit the Facebook event page or call the Visitors Bureau at (570) 784-8279. Also, be sure to download the official CMVB mobile app for portable wine trail directions and information about each winery.