Lewisburg, Pa. -- During pandemic restrictions on restaurants, Union County residents may have seen a popular food truck circling around. Kitch It To The Curb will now bring its food truck business to the Cornerstone Kitchen cafe in the Miller Center.

The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, just resumed operations on Friday.

Kitch It To The Curb, based in Mifflinburg, began in and found its largest growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many restaurants being forced to shift to carryout service only, chef & owner Jordan Russell saw an opportunity to take delicious, locally-sourced, restaurant-style food to the people using a food trailer.

You can now find your favorite Kitch It To The Curb creations, as well as new menu items, at the Cornerstone Kitchen at the Miller Center on a regular basis, with special hours for tournaments and events.

The Miller Center is also seeing growth and expansion with previously announced partnerships, including The Union County Food Hub. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is the parent organization of the Union County Food Hub, and utilizes the Cornerstone Kitchen’s “back of house” area to improve food accessibility in the region by supplying fresh and nutritious food and meals to organizations that work to combat food insecurity in Union and Snyder counties.

The Food Hub has grown significantly in the past 10 months and has introduced a seasonal “Pop Up” free produce stand this past spring and summer on the Miller Center courtyard, and currently supplies over two dozen local food access programs with food and personal care supplies.

The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness is a 501(c)(3) community-based resource with a mission to improve the overall health of the community is through education, empowerment and partnerships. Some of the existing affiliations include the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Union-Snyder CAA, unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley, and Kitch It To The Curb.



