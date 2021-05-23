2021-05-23 Brickyard Closed

Williamsport-The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House in downtown Williamsport will be closed today due to a worker shortage. 

The well-known downtown restaurant posted a message on Facebook that indicated it does not have anyone available to cook.  

