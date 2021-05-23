Williamsport-The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House in downtown Williamsport will be closed today due to a worker shortage.
The well-known downtown restaurant posted a message on Facebook that indicated it does not have anyone available to cook.
Williamsport-The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House in downtown Williamsport will be closed today due to a worker shortage.
The well-known downtown restaurant posted a message on Facebook that indicated it does not have anyone available to cook.
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily local newsletter? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.