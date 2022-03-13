Willow Grove, Chester County -- State leaders went on a food tour this past week, including a stop at one mushroom facility that contributes to the $746 million mushroom industry in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Deputy Secretary Mandy Book visited To-Jo Mushrooms, Inc. as part of their Food Fuels Pennsylvania tour.

Pennsylvania is the national leader in the mushroom industry, with nearly 60 percent of all mushroom production occurring in Southeast Pennsylvania; nearly two-thirds of all mushrooms harvested in the United States come from Chester County, according to a Department of Agriculture release. The industry supports more than 9,300 jobs and contributes 1.2 billion to the economy.

“Agriculture continues to be an essential part of industry in Pennsylvania with food manufacturers like To-Jo Mushrooms helping to fuel our economy and create jobs,” said Mandy Book, DCED Acting Deputy Secretary.

According to the release, Pennsylvania agriculture is a $132.5 billion industry that supports nearly 53,000 farms and more than 593,000 jobs each year. Food manufacturing is one of the largest sectors of the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry, supporting 140,000 jobs and contributing $22.4 billion to the state’s economy annually.

Despite the size of the industry, Pennsylvania has faced an agricultural workforce shortage as older farmers retire and new positions become available.

“The mushroom industry’s economic ecosystem is like its growing ecosystem—complex, interwoven, and highly sophisticated,” said Rachel Roberts, president of the American Mushroom Institute. “Compost is formulated specifically for mushrooms to grow in. Harvesters train for months to identify and select mushrooms from the growing beds to match the buyer’s specs."

AgConnect Pa. is partnering with the American Mushroom Institute and the Department of Labor and Industry to provide workforce training for hundreds of employees in Berks and Chester County. The organization trains personnel in various safety protocols including CPR.

To-Jo is a PA-Preferred member and a fourth generation family owned and operated grower/shipper of fresh and prepared mushrooms for both food service and retail sale. PA Preferred is the state's promotional program which works to market locally produced items and helps customers find goods that were produced nearby. Since 2019, over $7 million has been invested in the program through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.



