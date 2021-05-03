Williamsport, Pa. —The Crazy Tomato referred to it as “the end of an era” and “a new beginning” on its Facebook page Monday night as it announced a relocation.

For the past 12 years, the Crazy Tomato has called the Golden Strip in Loyalsock home. The door on that era has been closed for good as the restaurant moves to a new location on the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in Williamsport at the location of the former Jackie's Kitchen.

There will be plenty more news to come as the Crazy Tomato makes the move to its new location. According to the businesses’ post the final paperwork and renovations are being completed.