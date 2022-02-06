Wellsboro, Pa. -- 13 different types of chili to taste at 13 different sites with an opportunity to win one or more of 13 different baskets of chocolates. Find it all at the Seventh Annual Chili with a Chance For Chocolate Taste-Off.

The event willl take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro.

In addition to basket rewards, passport participants are welcome to stop in at Century 21 Gold Star Real Estate to spin the prize wheel for a surprise gift.

“This year’s taste-off will feature some new and exciting chili to tickle all taste buds,” said Jim Howe, organizer. ”Among them are Texas Chili and Chocolate Chili Ice Cream. Passports are limited to 400 due to the event’s popularity. That will ensure that every passport holder has a chance to taste them all.”

Passports for those who want to taste the chili and select the winners are on sale for $5 each at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays from Thursday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 11.

On the day of the event, any leftover passports will be sold outdoors in front of Penn Oak Realty, Inc. at 65 Main Street.

Each passport has a unique number and includes the names of the businesses hosting the chili taste-off entries. Some locations enter their own chili and others host chili entered by other individuals or organizations.

The 13 chili taste-off downtown locations include: BonHoffie, From My Shelf Books & Gifts, Garrison's Clothing, Hillstone Farms, Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts, The Main Street Creamery, Oregon Hill Winery, The Red Skillet, The Roost, Senior's Creations and The Main Street Olive Oil Company, Shabby Rue, Timeless Destination, and Wild Asaph Outfitters.

Special signs will be placed outside each chili tasting site to make it easier to find participating spots.

Passport holders can visit as many of the chili tasting sites as they wish and show their passport number to enter the drawing for that site’s basket of chocolates valued at $25. There are 13 baskets of chocolates to win, one at each of the 13 chili locations.

When a taster finishes, they can cast votes for their three favorite types of chili by turning in a marked passport at any chili tasting site.

"At the end of the taste-off, votes will be counted and the three top chili winners’ names announced along with the names of the baskets of chocolates winners,” said Howe. "A chance for chocolate' refers to the baskets of chocolates. We are not asking people to make a chili that includes chocolate although one is doing that this year."

All proceeds from the taste-off will benefit rescued animals and programs offered by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

For more information or to purchase taste-off passports, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at (570) 724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com or stop in at 114 Main Street.



