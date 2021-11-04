As food insecurity continues to threaten Pennsylvanians and the restaurant industry continues to struggle, the Pa. brewery scene continues to thrive. According to Breweries in PA, Pennsylvania is home to over 400 breweries.

To tackle hunger in Pa, the brewery industry will use its popularity to encourage fundraising donations. A non-profit that fights food insecurity, Feeding Pennsylvania, is teaming up with PA Eats and Breweries in PA this November for a month-long inaugural fundraising campaign called Hops For Hunger.

The concept of the campaign came from Feeding Pennsylvania’s Community Manager, Corinne Foster, who doubles as a Central Pennsylvania food blogger, Fosterthefoodie. Through her food blog, Foster incorporates different ways of partnering with local restaurants on promotions that encourage individuals to support local restaurants while raising awareness and funds to support anti-hunger efforts.

This once localized approach eventually sparked an idea to take these efforts statewide.

“Feeding Pennsylvania strives to find innovative partnerships with businesses across Pennsylvania raise awareness around the issues of hunger," said Jane Clements, Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Pennsylvania. “We are so fortunate to have Fosterthefoodie on staff and to have her integrating the great work she does with us with her passion for local restaurants.

"Collaborations with organizations like Breweries in PA and PA Eats help to expand our work and raise awareness and funds to ensure that no one in Pennsylvania goes without food," said Clements.

PA Eats also joins the campaign with a mission of showcasing Pennsylvania food culture.

“Like our partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania, the inaugural Hops for Hunger campaign truly embodies the spirit of PA Eats – uniting our passion for Pennsylvania food and drink with our passion for helping others,” offered PA Eats Executive Director, Jessica Darr.

"Hops for Hunger is so much more than a fundraiser. It’s an opportunity to showcase the state’s incredible brewers, bring communities together and support those in need by helping to deliver valuable Nourish PA nutrition education resources to the nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians facing hunger.”

Breweries in PA helped generate community support for the inaugural event, collecting a combined total of over 60,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram. The organization plans to use this platform to share upcoming events, specials, and promotions for the Hops for Hunger campaign to help promote this year’s participating breweries.

"We 100% support this mission, and are happy to be able to help raise money for hunger relief in Pennsylvania through craft beer.”

Visit participating breweries during the month of November, as they donate proceeds from a beer of their choice, host special events, and so much more to engage their guests about the issue of hunger in Pennsylvania. Events will be announced and updated on feedingpa.org/hopsforhunger.

Whitehorse Brewing, Washington

The Vegetable Hunter, Harrisburg

Shy Bear Brewing, Lewistown

Fat Bat Brewing Company, LLC, Hanover

Lovedrafts Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg

Mindful Brewing Co., Pittsburgh

Pour Man's Brewing Company, Ephrata

Downriver Brewing Co., Stroudsburg

Odd Logic Brewing Company, Bristol

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery, Morrisville

Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown

Second Sin Brewing, Bristol

Our Town Brewery, Lancaster

Wolf Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg

New Trail Brewing Co., Williamsport

Black Rock Brewery, Pottsville

Desperate Times Brewery, Carlisle

Mondays Brewing Company, McMurray

Breweries who are interested in participating can join the campaign throughout November. For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.feedingpa.org/our-programs/hopsforhunger/join.