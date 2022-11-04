WendysMontoursville_2022

The Wendy's in Montoursville reopened Nov. 4 after less than two months of renovations.

 M. Mussina / NCPA

Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!" 

Wendy'sCounter_2022

Staff at Wendy's in Montoursville is ready to take your order. The restaurant re-opened Friday, Nov. 4 after renovations that began in late September were completed.
WendysKiosks_2022

Three kiosks allow for touch-screen ordering. Customers can still also order at the counter.
WendysDiningRoom_2022

The dining room is clean, spacious, and full of light.

