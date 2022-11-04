Montoursville, Pa. — If you've been waiting for Wendy's in Montoursville to reopen, today is your lucky day. The restaurant reopened for business on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Wendy's at 1007 Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville closed in late September for renovations, putting a sign out front indicating "a fresh, new Wendy's is coming soon!"

