Harrisburg -- After the all-virtual 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, the 2022 show will have both traditional in-person and virtual experiences for Pennsylvanians to participate no matter where they may be located. This year's theme is "Harvesting More." The fun kicks off on January 8!

The food court in the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex will, as usual, be one of the most popular destinations, with new features including pierogis, shredded portabella nachos, mushroom "jerky," veggie burgers, veggie corn dogs, beef jerky snacks, and apple cotton candy.

A variety of fresh ingredients including various mushrooms, fruits, vegetables, cheeses, honey, maple products, and -- for the first time -- beer will be available to purchase and take home.

Related reading: Pa is known for mushrooms. Learn more about them at the 2022 Farm Show.

Besides the food court, new attractions include the Canine Spectacular, a demonstration of the skills and intelligence of some of the dogs who work hard on Pennsylvania's farms. Last year's popular water fowl habitat will be viewable both in-person and online, so everyone will have a chance to watch the adorable ducklings.

Visit a feature presentation of "So You Wanna Be a Farmer," an area dedicated to learning how to grow your own food, that includes an urban gardening lesson by the FarmerJawn CSA in Philadelphia.

An additional feature will take place on the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection stage in the Main Hall as Pennsylvania’s most talented chefs prepare their masterpieces. Sample everything from Sweet Potato Donuts with Browned Butter Custard and Buttered Pecan English Toffee to Spicy Chicken Tangine and Chargrilled Broccolini.

Attendees are invited to join the Farm Show Cornhole Tournament and Country Line Dance-Off in the New Holland area on Thursday and Friday.

Virtual offerings

A virtual educational adventure will surround the New Holland Arena 2nd level concourse in Nuts for You, an interactive learning experience brought to you by PA State Police, PA Farm Bureau Friends of Agriculture Foundation and more.

"Webbed Wonders" is back. These fan favorite fluffy ducklings in the Water Fowl Habitat in the poultry hall will be both online live-cam and live after wild success during the 2021 Virtual Farm Show. From the comfort of your couch or up close in person, see how these webbed wonders work with an underwater view.

For a full roster of virtual and physical events and locations, visit the Farm Show website. The Visitor's Guide can be used as a quick reference.

Admission to the show is free, but parking is $15 per vehicle. Shuttle service is provided. The show runs through Saturday, Jan. 15.



