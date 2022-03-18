Wellsboro -- An International Fly Fishing Film Festival is two weekend activities in one: an experience of fly-fishing while watching an entertaining show.

Hosted by Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 of Tioga County, the festival features the work of professional filmmakers from around the globe as they showcase the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly-fishing.

Many of this year's films are adventures; some focus on conservation; others are about the importance of fly-fishing in people's lives.

Created by fly anglers for fly anglers, the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to socialize with like-minded outdoors fans and share fly-fishing stories -- all the while helping to build awareness of fishing and conservation issues and supporting local initiatives.

With an emphasis on people, places and fisheries, the films being screened will take anglers from eastern Oregon’s high desert streams to the northern coast of the Kola Peninsula in Russia; from the world-famous Ascension Bay on the peninsula of Yucatan/Mexico to British Columbia; from the salt of Far North Queensland to different regions of New Zealand’s South Island; and from Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats to Sudan’s untouched Red Sea.

Tiadaghton Chapter #688 has received National and State Trout Unlimited recognition for innovation and thoughtful approaches to advancing cold water conservancy. This TU chapter strives to improve and maintain watersheds in the Tioga County area, including Long Run, a tributary of Pine Creek.

The 2022 festival will be held at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro, Pa, on 104 Main St. The doors will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The showing of the nine films will begin at 6 p.m. with intermission at 7 p.m.

Activities for anglers of all ages to enjoy will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and during intermission in the Deane Center lobby.

There will be hors d'oeuvres catered by the Red Skillet and a cash bar. Door prizes will be awarded to 50 lucky winners.

A bucket raffle will feature the following prizes: a nine-foot, seven-piece custom travel rod by Maine Fly Company; Waterworks-Lamson 5 weight fly reel with two extra spools; Simms fly fishing sling pack; Airflow 5 weight floating fly line; Orvis Encounter 5 weight, nine-foot, four-piece fly-fishing outfit with reel and line; Jetboil camping cook system; Oniva reclining camp chair and Grand Trunk air bivy hammock shelter. There will also be conservation information, free swag, vendor tables and free first time memberships.

The event is sponsored by Annette Harmon of Century 21, Cooper’s Sporting Goods, Michael Harashack and Family, Patterson Lumber, Russell's Guns, Slate Run Tackle Shop, the Steak House, Tackle Shack, and the Tioga County Conservation District.

Tickets to see the films and enjoy the activities are $40. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased the day of in the lobby at 4 p.m. or online at deanecenter.com, showclix, on Facebook, or over the phone: (570) 724-6220.

For more information about the festival, email tiadaghtontu@gmail.com or call Dave Cahill, event coordinator: (570) 439 5276.



