Carlisle, Pa. -- Customers can now visit any in-store pharmacy to receive a flu vaccination in all GIANT and MARTIN'S locations. Select store parking lots will host drive-up flu vaccinations beginning on Sept. 8.

“Flu vaccinations are reformulated every year so the most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “With this flu season coinciding with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s important for you and your family members to get the flu shot.”

Multiple types of flu shots are available with different formulations for children, adults, and seniors. Most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover flu shots with $0 copay. All flu shots are administered by GIANT and MARTIN'S pharmacists according to state regulations.

Drive-up vaccinations will be available from Sept. 8 through Oct. 2. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations, dates, and times are available online.

The CDC recommends a flu vaccination for anyone aged six months or older. Recommended timing for flu shots is by the end of Oct. for everyone over six months of age. Demographics such as people with diabetes, those who are pregnant, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney or liver disorders, heart disease patients, and those with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to the flu.

GIANT and MARTIN'S pharmacies are also offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for adults age 18 and older. Available vaccine types may vary by location. Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer it to children ages 12 and up if accompanied by a parent or guardian. COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no out-of-pocket cost regardless of insurance. If applicable, an appointment for the second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.