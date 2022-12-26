It’s time to bundle up and get back out there if you have any remaining tags for this 2022-23 deer season! Archery hunting resumes and the flintlock season opens today across our state. Hunters will have one last opportunity to fill those tags and endure the cold in Penn’s Woods winter wonderland.

These two seasons will run through Jan. 16, with the exception of Wildlife Management Units 2B, 5C, and 5D, with their season running through Jan. 28. Hunters in WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D also have an opportunity to extend their firearms season with a special extended season running today through Jan. 28.

This extended season is for antlerless tags only in those specific WMUs.

Keep in mind that while no fluorescent orange is required during late archery and flintlock season in most WMUs, there are some requirements if hunting in Special Regulation Areas like WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D.

Reference the 2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Digest or visit here for guidelines.

