North Carolina -- Flagstone foods LLC of Robersonville, North Carolina, is recalling 16-ounce packages of Wegmans brand Pecan Blend Trail Mix due to the possible addition of undeclared almonds and walnuts.

The product comes in 16-ounce plastic stand-up resealable bags with the UPC 0-77890-3104-3 and lot code 05M04300. The Best By date is January 29, 2021.

People who are allergic to almonds or walnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled trail mix was distributed to retail stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The recall was initiated after a customer notified Flagstone Foods that the product contained almonds and walnuts that are not listed in the ingredient list.

Customers who have purchased the recalled trail mix may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Flagstone Foods by calling 1-612-222-3857 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.