Williamsport, Pa. - Five nurses from UPMC in North Central Pa. were recently recognized as recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is given based on nominations from coworkers, patients, patients' family members, or physicians that describe exemplary acts of service and compassion.

Cathy Brandt, RN, Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Williamsport, was nominated by a patient.

The patient wrote, “Cathy was my nurse following surgery and coached me through all the things I needed to do and what I couldn’t do. She relieved not only my fears, but also explained everything to my wife, and we both felt I was in good hands in her care. Cathy is an exceptional nurse, dedicated to her job, and you can tell she loves what she does.”

Julie Foresman, RN, UPMC Muncy Place, was nominated by a resident’s family member.

The family member wrote, “My mother contracted COVID-19 and she was lucky and had only the symptoms of lack of appetite and fluid intake. This, however, led to dehydration and a UTI, which affected her by being very confused and disoriented, ultimately leading to mom needing extra supportive care. Mom was also battling feelings of depression as well. Julie worked with her supervisors to coordinate the chance for us to visit with mom which not only helped cheer mom up but encouraged her to eat and drink helping improve her condition. We feel that Julie's compassion saved my mother's life -- I cannot begin to thank her for being such a wonderful nurse.”

Kate Yost, RN, Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Williamsport, was nominated by a patient’s family member.

The family member wrote, “My father-in-law was in ICU for eight days, and 14 days total hospital stay due to COVID-19 complications. Although he had exceptional care from all staff members, during the last four days he was there his nurse, Kate, was exceptional. Due to COVID visitation restrictions, we couldn’t be in the hospital with him as much as we would have like, so she kept our family updated on his health. On the day he passed away, she was beyond amazing with our family. When we got to say goodbye, she even gave us a special gift to remember him – an outline of his hand for me to give to his grandchildren as a keepsake. Kate is beyond amazing, caring, empathetic, and compassionate and she is a great asset to UPMC.”

Steven Davis, RN, Emergency Department at UPMC Williamsport, was nominated by a patient’s parent.

They wrote, “I brought my seven-year-old son to the emergency department because he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and I was scared to death — I was actually a little hysterical. They immediately began proper COVID-19 protection and protocol which made my nerves and fears even worse, but the nurse we had was amazing. Steven went out of his way to calm me down and assured me my son was in good hands. He went far and beyond, and even sat outside the door and smiled at us, giving us a thumbs up, and even fed my son when he was hungry. I know it sounds like nothing, but Steven was amazing. I literally have never in my life been so scared, and his calming nature helped my son and me. I will forever be grateful and will never forget what he did for us. Steven is our hero.”

Caroline Troutman, RN, Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Williamsport, was nominated by a patient’s family member.

The family member wrote, “Caroline cared for my husband while he was in the ICU on a ventilator. When I called, she treated me as I was the most important person at that moment. I am a nurse, but Caroline allowed me to ask questions of which I probably knew the answers, but she provided hope and compassionate reality. Caroline assisted me in video chatting with my husband, even though he was sedated, and she prayed with my husband and I. Caroline went above and beyond to reach out to me after her shift to provide updates because she got busy during her shift and was unable to call as promised. I knew my husband was receiving the care that I would have provided if able. I prayed to God, thanking him for placing this nurse angel at my husband's bedside.”

