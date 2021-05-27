The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is hosting one of its two annual Fish for Free Days on Sunday, May 30. During Fish for Free Days, anyone is legally permitted to fish in all Pennsylvania waterways without a license. The exemption applies to both Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state visitors.

All other fishing regulations apply.

Fish for Free Days are a great way to introduce a family member or friend to the delightful world of fishing without having to fuss with licensing requirements.

For those who can't purchase their own gear and have no one to borrow from, state parks and other facilities have rods, reels, and tackle boxes with hooks and other items available to borrow.

A second Fish for Free Day will be held on Sunday, July 4.