Jersey Shore, Pa. — Two branches of the River Valley Regional YMCA will be teaming up for the first Susquehanna Valley Food Fest on Saturday, April 1.

The festival, to be held at Bald Birds Brewing Company from 1 to 4 p.m., will feature food from over 10 local restaurants, live music, raffles, and other activities.

Participating restaurants include: Shore Diner; Gateway Café; Nippenose Tavern; Kutzas Kitchen; Acme Barbecue & Catering; Two Fired Up Guys; Don Waltman's Market House Mats & Deli; John Ryan Brewery; Riverside Roadhouse; The Fallon House Est. 1856; Dutch Haven Restaurant; and Gunzey's Hot Sausage.

Live music will be performed by Cass and the Bailout Crew.

Advance tickets are $25, and entry will be $30 at the door. The price includes food samples from all vendors as well as raffle and door prize entries.

This event is sponsored by UPMC. All proceeds will benefit programs and services at the Jersey Shore and Lock Haven YMCA branches. Register online at rvrymca.org/events or email Corinne Amrom at corinnea@rvrymca.org for more information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.