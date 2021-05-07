Williamsport/Milton/ Pa. – After a long year without one of the season's best community events, First Fridays are making a come back. Today marks the start of Williamsport's First Fridays and, for the first time ever, the town of Milton is having their very own First Friday!

Williamsport

Today, May 7, is the first of Williamsport's First Fridays and will take place in downtown Williamsport from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Williamsport's First Fridays take place on the first Friday of every month and run from May to October.

The event will feature many local vendors, businesses, and non-profits from the local area. There will be live music and plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Did we also mention food? There will be food.

Masking and other safety precautions will be encouraged. Check out the website for more information on the event.

Milton

In Milton, the town's first-ever first Friday will be held today, May 7, in the downtown area of Milton from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. hosted by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).

The Milton Art Bank will be opened for extended hours and The Tarry's Shop will be opening their doors for people to tour the new space. Additionally, multiple local vendors include the Two Owls, the Cookie Dude, and Rusty Rail Brewing will be in attendance.

First Fridays are a wonderful way to support your local community and get outside to enjoy the spring sunshine. If you go, be sure to share your photos in the comments and we may post them to our site.