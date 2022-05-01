Williamsport, Pa. -- On the First Friday of May, the artists and businesses of the Pajama Factory will open their doors to the public from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to wander through the art-filled halls of the factory, stop and chat, enjoy some refreshments, stroll through the courtyard, and maybe even share some of their own art.

During this First Friday, the courtyard is especially attractive with its weeping cherry tree, peach, and other spring flowers in full bloom.

"Spoken Word," a freestyle poetry open mic event is returning by popular demand, and an Acoustic Open Mic Night has been added to the evening's roster of events. Both activities are open for anyone to join, so bring along your ideas, your poetry, or your guitar if you've got one and show the audience what you're all about!

The Factory is also pleased to announce that as of April 12, Buzzsaw Coffee is back in action after years of being closed. The original owner passed away, but the business has been revived and is now located on the first floor near the greenhouse, intersection of Rose St. And Isabella St.

The Pajama Factory is located at 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport, and admission to First Friday is free and open to anyone. The venue has plenty of parking so guests can get right to the art and entertainment with no fuss.

