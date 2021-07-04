This Fourth of July as we sit back and celebrate our freedom while enjoying firework shows, be mindful of the toll it can take on our pets. Fireworks many times are overwhelming, and hazardous to our animals.

It is recommended to not take your pets to any fireworks show and to keep your animals as far away from the fireworks as possible. Pets are sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong odors. In addition in the case of your dog being spooked there is no shelter or anywhere for them to take comfort.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends crating your pet or using a small closed room during fireworks shows. It will help to stop your pet from trying to run away in the case of being overwhelmed by the fireworks, and the room itself should help to muffle the sounds to alleviate the impact of the fireworks on your pet. Outdoor pets are also encouraged to be brought inside.

Anxiety vests and Thunder Jackets are additional options to help comfort pets. The gentle pressure simulates a hug to sooth the animals.

Long walks or exercise can also help reduce the potential of your pet being overly affected by fireworks by getting additional anxiousness or energy out prior.

If a pet has a history of reactions to fireworks, sedatives or veterinary issued medicine is considered a valuable option to keep your animals safe this holiday.