Williamsport, Pa. — Local businesses, artists, chefs, and craftspeople will have an array of different products available during HomeMade Days at Brandon Park.

The event begins on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. It will remain open until 7 p.m. Friday night, then reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to City of Williamsport stats, recent years' HomeMade Days have attracted 8 to 10,000 visitors.

Typical items found at HomeMade days include clay and pottery items; handmade jewelry; crocheted crafts; art prints including paintings and photos; doll clothing; pet supplies; wooden items; candles; and much more.

As the name suggests, all vendors are required to have handcrafted their own wares. Every vendor is screened by a committee that ensures that products are not mass produced, stolen designs, or inappropriate for an all-ages event.

