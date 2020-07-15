Lock Haven, Pa. -- On July 2, Geisinger employees from the Lock Haven area gathered around the final steel beam that will make up the skeleton of the Geisinger Medical Clinic and placed their signatures on the milestone piece. Then, construction crews set the beam in front of the small audience.

Construction of the site has been in progress since early spring, with the two-story medical clinic on track to open in early 2021.

Located at Spring and West Fourth streets in Lock Haven, the building is part of the clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health. It is part of a combined $100 million investment the two organizations are making to improve existing clinical facilities, develop new ones, expand services, and improve access to care across the region.

When complete, the medical clinic will offer a walk-in urgent care center, pharmacy, adult and pediatric primary care offices, and imaging and lab services. It will also house physical and occupational therapy and a specialty clinic with dermatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, surgery, and women’s health services.

Construction at the site is being done in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order for the construction industry to adhere to appropriate business safety measures. This includes protocols for proper physical distancing, use of face coverings, limiting the number of employees at a site, and personal and job site cleaning protocols.