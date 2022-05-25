Harrisburg, Pa. — Thanks in part to its cheap manufacturing process, fentanyl has taken over as the dominant opioid drug in Pennsylvania, according to a special report from the Office of the Attorney General.

Fentanyl is a completely synthetic drug that bears similarities to heroin, but is significantly more potent.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl last year than they had in the previous four years combined, and the takeover of fentanyl is contributing to a rise in overdose deaths.

Blame for the saturation of fentanyl in the United States is typically attributed to Chinese manufacturers and Mexican distributors who smuggle it across the southern U.S. border.

Whatever the cause, the Office of the Attorney General's report places a spotlight on deaths and confiscation of fentanyl.

The report states that 15 Pennsylvanians are dying every day from drug overdoses, and equally alarmingly, the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl in the first three months of 2022 than they confiscated through all of 2021.

Exemplifying the dominance of fentanyl over heroin, BNI seized around 40 times as much fentanyl as they did heroin in the first three months of this year.

Fentanyl commonly comes in pill or tablet form, which may contribute to the amount of overdoses that people are experiencing. The amount of fentanyl in a pill can range from .02 to 5.1 milligrams, with two milligrams being a potentially lethal dose.

The pills that are being sold by fentanyl dealers truly resemble legitimate prescription medication, and dealers are able to target people who are either addicted to prescription opioids or who cannot afford normal prescription medicine with a cheaper, stronger option.

A Drug Enforcement Administration of Philadelphia report this year found that 20 percent of its fentanyl acquisitions this year have been in pill or tablet form. The Administration speculates that pills are easy to conceal and produce, and they are gaining popularity over powdered fentanyl.

The Office of the Attorney General's report includes suggestions for policymakers to improve drug enforcement on the southern U.S. border, make substance use disorder treatments more readily available, and consider legalizing fentanyl test strips or other tests that will allow users to check what is actually in the drugs that they have purchased.

