FeaturedVet_stevenRoupp_2022

Steven Roupp (next to Santa)

 Photo Provided

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We're introducing veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Steven Roupp -- Navy/Army, 16 years of service 

submitted by Nicole Roupp, daughter

"My dad and mom just celebrated their 52nd anniversary. My dad volunteers at his church. He also volunteers for a meal sharing program that provides food for people in need. He likes to do woodworking crafts."

Thank you, Steven Roupp, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.