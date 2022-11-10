Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We're introducing veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Steven Roupp -- Navy/Army, 16 years of service

submitted by Nicole Roupp, daughter

"My dad and mom just celebrated their 52nd anniversary. My dad volunteers at his church. He also volunteers for a meal sharing program that provides food for people in need. He likes to do woodworking crafts."

Thank you, Steven Roupp, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.