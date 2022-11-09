Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Rion Withers -- MP, Army, Active duty, 2 years of service

submitted by Nina Blair, mother

"Rion is an amazing kid, that has turned his entire life around. He gives all he can for his family, his brothers, and sisters in service, his country, and goes above and beyond to assist wherever possible.

"He just got back from a tour in South Korea, and is currently stationed at West Point."

Specialist Withers was a 2017 graduate of South Williamsport High School.

Thank you, Rion Withers, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

