Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Marc Agostinelli -- Active duty Army, 11 years of service

submitted by Marc Annicelli, employer

"Marc constantly shows his love of the Nation, the Military, and of Community.

"He helps others and also volunteers at the SPCA. He is a member of the VFW. He's a great worker at the plant. He works thru his challenges with the strength of a soldier. Never complains about his challenges after his service, he just deals.

"He's a quiet hero. We're proud to have him at work and I know his fellow soldiers felt the same way."

Thank you, Marc Agostinelli, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.