Jack Eisenhauer -- Navy, 3 years of service (1966-1969)

submitted by Glenn Crossley, friend, fellow vet, and Legion member

"Jack is a Vietnam Veteran who served as a Navy Corpsman with a Marine infantry unit in Vietnam. During his service in Vietnam, Jack was awarded 3 Purple Hearts for wounds suffered while performing his Corpsman duties treating wounded Marines. He was also awarded Unit Citations for action with the Marine Unit that he served.

"Jack is a Past Commander of Montgomery Post 251 American Legion and currently is President of the Legion Home Association. Jack also serves on the Legion Honor Guard which provides Military Honors for deceased Veterans. The Honor Guard performs approximately 45 Military Funerals a year.

"Jack also participates in other Veteran activities such as the Lycoming County Veterans Parade, Wreaths Across America, and other activities that benefit Veterans."

Thank you, Jack Eisenhauer, for your service!

