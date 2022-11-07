Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Harold McCloskey -- Army, 16 years of service

submitted by Linda Cohick, daughter

"My dad did two tours in Vietnam and spent the other years of his service in a multitude of places including Italy (where I was born), Germany, Utah, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. He was married while serving his country and had 6 daughters between 1957 and 1965.

"My mother, who is now deceased, went with him and took us children as we were born. He was to be sent to Vietnam for a third tour when he had a gut feeling that if he went he wouldn't return, he decided to finish his career with 16 years of service.

"I feel it is extremely important to honor veterans, who risked their lives to protect others. He went into active war zones knowing that he might never see his family again. Many times he had to leave his family for months at a time.

"He belongs to three Masonic Lodges and is the Chaplain. He was featured on WNEP (1/20/2016) for replacing tattered flags he would see on his journeys throughout the local towns especially in Jersey Shore, Pa.

"He had four grandsons and one granddaughter that all have served in the military. He loved attending his great granddaughters Veterans Day programs throughout her elementary grades."

Thank you, Harold McCloskey, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

