FeaturedVetGeraldLynch_2022

WWII veteran, Gerald "Tracky" Lynch

 Photo submitted

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Gerald "Tracky" Lynch -- Army, 13 years of service 

submitted by Jillian Garman, granddaughter

"Gerald started in the national guard 28th division, here in Williamsport. Served regular Army all of WWll, mostly in European theater. Was in the 11th wave on Dday! Served one year in the Korean War.

"In total he served 13 years. Attained the rank of Master 1st SGT, the highest rank for a non commissioned officer. Truly our hero!"

Thank you, Gerald Lynch, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.