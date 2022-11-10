Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Gerald "Tracky" Lynch -- Army, 13 years of service

submitted by Jillian Garman, granddaughter

"Gerald started in the national guard 28th division, here in Williamsport. Served regular Army all of WWll, mostly in European theater. Was in the 11th wave on Dday! Served one year in the Korean War.

"In total he served 13 years. Attained the rank of Master 1st SGT, the highest rank for a non commissioned officer. Truly our hero!"

Thank you, Gerald Lynch, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'? Submit your nomination here!

