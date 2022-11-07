Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack.

We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries:

Frank Hartzel -- Air Force, 3 years of service

submitted by Nancy Patchen, co-worker

"Frank is a veteran and there is nothing he won't do for his fellow veterans.

"He knows that sometimes you just want to be with the guys, so he has established a Veteran's Breakfast group that meets monthly. Veterans who attend hear about services that are available in the area and they talk and share with each other. He frequently has 30 to 40 veterans in attendance and they are definitely a 'band of brothers.'

"He also serves on the Korean War Veterans Funeral detail; this group attends the funerals of Veterans and honors them with a powerful ceremony. In addition, Frank is a member of the North Central Pennsylvania Hospice Veteran Partnership, a group that works together to improve access to services and care for Veterans.

"If there is a veteran in need, Frank is there to lend a helping hand."

Thank you, Frank Hartzel, for your service!

Want to nominate a veteran to be 'NCPA Honored Veteran of the Day'?

